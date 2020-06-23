The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jackie Lee Arnett Jr., 42, 400 block of Olive Ave., Nokomis. Charges: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony (domestic) and two counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. Bond: $45,000.
Christopher Lee Harris, 48, 7300 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of contempt of court (original charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked). Bond: $15,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Darren Gregory Carmel, 55, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and refuse to submit to a DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
Sharon Ann Clarke, 62, address not listed. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended-habitual offender. Bond: $3,000.
Angela Lee Greenan, 55, 6400 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, and petty theft. Bond: none.
Renee Ann Worthington, 60, 8300 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.