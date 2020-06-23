The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jackie Lee Arnett Jr., 42, 400 block of Olive Ave., Nokomis. Charges: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony (domestic) and two counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. Bond: $45,000.

Christopher Lee Harris, 48, 7300 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of contempt of court (original charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked). Bond: $15,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Darren Gregory Carmel, 55, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and refuse to submit to a DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620. 

Sharon Ann Clarke, 62, address not listed. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended-habitual offender. Bond: $3,000.

Angela Lee Greenan, 55, 6400 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, and petty theft. Bond: none.

Renee Ann Worthington, 60, 8300 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Christy Feinberg

