The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reports the following arrests:

Calvin Bryant, 57, 2200 block of Simonton Ave., North Port. Charge: Probation violation, driving with a suspended license, DUI. Bond: None.

Laura Sue Curtiss, 47, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: Cocaine possession, drug equipment, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Angela Dawn Greenway, 51, North Port. Charges: Disorderly conduct, brawling-fighting, corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.

Brandon James Johnston, 32, 4100 block of Azora Street. Charges: Probation violation, sale/manufacture/possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). Bond: None.

Juanita Jane Moyer, 45, 8400 block of San Pablo Avenue. Charges: Drug possession without a prescription (meth), drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Daniel Shaver II, 27, 600 block of Apple Way, Venice. Charges: Probation violation, possession (meth, X2, heroin).

Joseph Lee Skipper, 44, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Sarasota (arrested by Venice PD). Charges: traffic violation/driving with suspended license, DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $15,500.

Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice (arrested by North Port PD). Charges: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

Bjorn Ingram Stornes, 33, 4300 block of Kessler Terrace, North Port. Charges: Possession controlled substance, violation of probation, held for CCSO. Bond: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments