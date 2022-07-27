Rent help
SCREENSHOT

SARASOTA — As tenants in Sarasota County struggle to make increased rental payments along with higher costs of needs and wants, Sarasota County’s emergency rental assistance program continues to provide assistance to those seeking help.

Laurel Varnell, the program’s director, recently updated the Sarasota County Board of Commission on the program’s progress since April.


Email: barbararichardson 996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments