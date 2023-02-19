SARASOTA — Sailing against strong head winds, Sarasota County commissioners are trying another tact to coax developers into building more affordable housing units.
During their last meeting in January, commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance lowering three impact fees — for parks, libraries and mobility — as an incentive to developers proposing new housing projects.
The new fee structure is effective for permits submitted after March 1.
As the name suggests, impact fees are charged against new developments for their impact on infrastructure such as roads and libraries, and to spare existing residents from the costs of needed improvements due to the new developments.
Under the new ordinance, the discounts are pegged to the area median income as set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For 2022, that level was $90,400 for a family of four living in the Sarasota-North Port Metropolitan Statistical area.
At the lowest level, 60% of the area median income or $51,780, a developer won’t pay these impacts on each unit of affordable housing they build.
Still, Commissioner Nancy Detert remains skeptical that the reduction will have an impact.
“If we’re going to lower impact fees,” Detert said, “I expect [developers] to just do the right thing.”
During recent public hearings over rezone petitions, she has railed against the rental rates — or lack thereof — being suggested for affordable housing units.
And during the recent public hearing over the North River Marketplace, new Commissioner Mark Smith expressed his disappointment that no affordable housing was included in the project.
But Commissioner Ron Cutsinger pointed out the market realities facing the county at the moment.
“It’s an exceptionally challenging thing right now,” he said. “Everyone wants to live here. We’re one of the fastest-growing regions in the entire country, and Florida is the fastest-growing state in the nation.”
However, he added a touch of optimism, saying that each action the county took was helping a little bit to solve the problem.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.