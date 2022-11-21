Stagnant wate

Green slime layers standing water in front of a North Port Estates home after Hurricane Ian. Mosquitos lay eggs in stagnant water. Female mosquitoes live for about three weeks and can lay 100 eggs at a time.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Health Department has reported a human case of West Nile virus.

The person with the disease “reported initial onset of symptoms in late September and was recently confirmed to be West Nile virus,” health officials posted at www.scgov.net.


