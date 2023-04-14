SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board has opened the search process for the school district’s next superintendent to the public, the district announced.
District officials, with consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson, have scheduled a series of town hall meetings to be held at various places around the county. These are open to all teachers and staff, with separate sessions for parents and guardians and the general public.
The meetings are set for:
• Monday, April 24 at the Venice High School cafeteria, 1 Indian Ave.
4-6 p.m., district employees
7-9 p.m., community meeting
• Tuesday, April 25, at the Booker High School cafeteria, 3201 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota.
4-6 p.m., district employees
7-9 p.m., community meeting
• Monday, May 8 at the Riverview High School cafeteria, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota.
4-6 p.m., district employees
7-9 p.m., community meeting
• Tuesday, May 9 at the North Port High School cafeteria, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port
4-6 p.m., district employees
7-9 p.m., community meeting
Participants should bring their smartphones to the meetings in order to provide feedback.
The district also is setting up an online survey featuring the same questions that will be asked during the employee meetings and the community meetings.
The survey will be made available beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, and will close at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.