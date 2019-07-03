July 1-5 – Non-work days for 240-day staff

July 22 – 220-day staff return

Aug. 5 – 196-day staff return

Aug. 12 – First day for students; 186-day staff return

Sept. 2 – Labor Day — No school for students, all staff

Oct. 11 – End of first grading period

Oct. 14 – Professional day – No school for students, 186-day staff

Nov. 25-29 – Thanksgiving holiday for students, 186-, 196-, 220-day staff

Nov. 26-29 – Thanksgiving holiday for 240-day staff

Dec. 20 – End of second grading period

Dec. 23-31 – Winter break – No school for students, all staff

Jan. 1-3 – Winter break – No school for students, all staff

Jan. 6 – Professional day for students, 186-day staff

Jan. 20 – MLK Day – No school for students, all staff

Feb. 14 – Mini break for students, 186-day, 196-day and 220-day staff

Feb. 17 – President’s Day – No school for students, all staff

March 11 – End of third grading period

March 12 – Professional day – No school for students, 186-day staff

March 13 – Spring break – No school for students, 186-, 196- and 220-day staff

March 16-20 – Spring break – No school for students, all staff

April 10 – Mini break – No school for students, 186-, 196- and 220-day staff

May 25 – Memorial Day holiday for students, all staff

May 29 – Last day for students, 186-day staff

June 2 – Last duty day for 196-day staff

June 22 – Last duty day for 220-day staff

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments