July 1-5 – Non-work days for 240-day staff
July 22 – 220-day staff return
Aug. 5 – 196-day staff return
Aug. 12 – First day for students; 186-day staff return
Sept. 2 – Labor Day — No school for students, all staff
Oct. 11 – End of first grading period
Oct. 14 – Professional day – No school for students, 186-day staff
Nov. 25-29 – Thanksgiving holiday for students, 186-, 196-, 220-day staff
Nov. 26-29 – Thanksgiving holiday for 240-day staff
Dec. 20 – End of second grading period
Dec. 23-31 – Winter break – No school for students, all staff
Jan. 1-3 – Winter break – No school for students, all staff
Jan. 6 – Professional day for students, 186-day staff
Jan. 20 – MLK Day – No school for students, all staff
Feb. 14 – Mini break for students, 186-day, 196-day and 220-day staff
Feb. 17 – President’s Day – No school for students, all staff
March 11 – End of third grading period
March 12 – Professional day – No school for students, 186-day staff
March 13 – Spring break – No school for students, 186-, 196- and 220-day staff
March 16-20 – Spring break – No school for students, all staff
April 10 – Mini break – No school for students, 186-, 196- and 220-day staff
May 25 – Memorial Day holiday for students, all staff
May 29 – Last day for students, 186-day staff
June 2 – Last duty day for 196-day staff
June 22 – Last duty day for 220-day staff
