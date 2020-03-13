Sarasota Public Schools will be closed for at least two weeks, per recommendations from Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran Friday.
The county schools were already on spring break which started Wednesday. However, on a superintendent’s call with the commissioner Friday afternoon, Corcoran advised districts should extend spring break until at least March 27.
That means students would return on Monday, March 30.
According to a press release from Sarasota County Schools, district staff may be called into work the week of March 23.
Extracurricular activities in Sarasota County, including all in- and out-of-state travel for field trips and athletic purposes, are canceled until further notice, the district advised.
“In this unprecedented moment in time, I applaud Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Corcoran for taking proactive and bold steps to keep our community safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Sarasota County school board member Bridget Ziegler said.
Despite the closure, the SATs scheduled to take place in both Sarasota and Charlotte Counties will still take place as of Friday afternoon.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, residents can call the local health department at 1-866-779-6121.
