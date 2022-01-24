SARASOTA — Students testing positive for COVID-19 will no longer be contact traced in Sarasota County Schools, according to a letter sent to parents.
“The Department of Health and Sarasota County Schools have implemented this process change based on updated guidance from the Florida Department of Health,” the letter states. “The school district and the DOH have agreed that moving forward, elementary schools will notify families of a potential COVID positive case related to their child on a class period-by-class-period basis, based on the class schedule of the COVID positive case.”
Middle and high schools will not notify families of COVID-19 positive cases, the letter states, mainly due to student movements during the day. Middle and high schools will notify families on a daily basis about the current number of cases connected to their child’s school.
The letter noted each school has a supply of COVID tests available for students. For more information, parents can reach out to their student’s school.
PCR testing is available for symptomatic staff or students for all public, private and charter schools in Sarasota County by appointment. The appointment form and other information is at www.sarasotacountyschools.net/covid19.
Charlotte County Public Schools is not changing its policy, its spokesman said.
“We are still sending all ‘reported cases’ of COVID-19 to parents and the DOH for contact tracing purposes,” spokesman Mike Riley said.
