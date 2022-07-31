SARASOTA — Mistakes made in a mass shooting response at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school won’t happen at Sarasota County Schools, according to Capt. Steve Lorenz.

Lorenz is in charge of training and safety at South County Schools and is a longtime law enforcement officer and mass casualty trainer.


Keeping Schools Safe

Sarasota County Schools Police Department follows these guidelines for safety and security.

Coordination and emergency planning with local law enforcement, police, fire, and safety officials.

Coordination with the Sarasota County Health Department.

Comprehensive safety plans for each school updated annually. Plans include evacuation, shelter-in-place, parent communication and must have parent input.

Ongoing employee training.

Staff members designated to assist special needs students in an emergency/crisis.

Employee/visitor identification badges.

Reduced number of school doors accessible from the outside.

Emergency kits in every school ready for first responders in an emergency.

Crisis plans updated regularly to reflect the current climate and level of risk.

Crisis management teams and crisis intervention teams in all schools.

Status checks of emergency communication devices.

Regular maintenance and testing of security alarm systems.

Regular inspection of elevators.

Central control of air intake in all schools.

Staff trained in mail handling safety.

Fire safety drills conducted as required.

Defibrillators tested regularly.

Exit signs clearly marked and visible.

Entrances clearly marked with signs directing visitors to the main office.

Appropriate identification required of adults signing out students.

Bus loading/drop-off areas monitored by staff.

