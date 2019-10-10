SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report.
The certificate, presented by the Government Finance Officers Association, is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to a district new release.
Its attainment, the release said, represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Superintendent Todd Bowden said he was "pleased" for the district to receive the honor.
“The school district concluded its 2018-19 in a strong financial position and I look forward to working with the School Board to strategically prioritize the remaining budget for the current school year," he said.
To qualify for the award, the comprehensive annual financial report must demonstrate a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story, and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
