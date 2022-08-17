SARASOTA -- The school district is still looking to hire 80 teachers, said Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen at the School Board meeting Tuesday.
"We had 295 teachers resign or retire this year," Asplen said. "We have 870 new students this year, with more expected in September. We're still looking to hire 80 teachers. We are continuing to recruit high quality staff and our substitute pool is very strong."
Asplen said he was pleased with the smooth opening of the school year.
"Staff did an amazing job ... we had some normal glitches with air conditioning and transportation issues ... our district administrators solved the problems very quickly."
Hearing of citizens
Angela Wynn, co-founder of Support Our Schools, spoke during public comment about the recent teacher survey sent out from the nonpartisan group We The Parents.
"They received 351 responses: 88% believe public education is under attack; 80% believe recent legislation negatively impacts student outcomes," Wynn said.
She said about 85% said Florida state government has made it "more difficult" for them to be teachers.
About 80% called the "Parent’s Rights Movement" a negative for teachers, the survey showed. She noted most of those responding to the survey had been educators for at least 10 years.
"My teachers were pivotal in my life," Wynn said. "Now they are afraid to do their jobs. Why are we allowing teachers to be vilified and attacked? They are leaving the field because of politics."
Carol Lerner, member of Support Our Schools, said 90% of teachers who took the survey thought that public education was under attack.
"Our teachers are leaving, we need to support them and hear their voice."
The next School Board meeting is 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota.
