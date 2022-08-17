Brennan Asplen

Sarasota County School Superintendent Brennan Asplen speaks in August.

 Sun file photo

SARASOTA -- The school district is still looking to hire 80 teachers, said Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen at the School Board meeting Tuesday.

"We had 295 teachers resign or retire this year," Asplen said. "We have 870 new students this year, with more expected in September. We're still looking to hire 80 teachers. We are continuing to recruit high quality staff and our substitute pool is very strong."


