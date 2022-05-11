SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools district superintendent is about to enter the third year of his original contract, and School Board members discussed amendments to the current contract — as well as a raise — at a workshop on Tuesday.
Chair Jane Goodwin said Superintendent Brennan Asplen was rated “highly effective” in a June 2021 performance evaluation.
“We’re still waiting on this year’s scores,” Goodwin said. “We want to wait until we have those before evaluating him.”
Board members proposed raising Asplen’s salary $12,000 from $215,000 to $227,000, a 5.75% increase.
Board member Shirley Brown said she feels Asplen should have received a raise sooner.
“We’re behind the ball, we should have given him a raise a year ago,” Brown said. “We were supposed to look at a salary increase on July 1, 2021 … I say the raise should be retroactive beginning July 1, 2021.”
Board member Tom Edwards agreed and said he’d like to get all the information on the amended contract together so the School Board can be ready to vote in September.
Goodwin said Asplen has put together a list of accomplishments, and will distribute the information to the board to negotiate the contract at the next workshop.
“We want him to stay here for a long time — I want to make sure we revise the contract appropriately,” Goodwin said. “We will move forward with cleanup of the contract with attorney Dan Deleo for the next workshop on June 14.”
The School Board will vote to approve the contract at a meeting June 21. Goodwin pointed out that 67 superintendents left the state of Florida in the last five years.
‘We appreciate you and we don’t want to lose you … you are doing a great job.”
BUDGET UPDATE
Mitsi Corcoran, Sarasota County Public Schools’ chief financial officer, gave an update on the proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year.
General fund revenues, including transfers, are increasing by 4% or approximately $19 million to a total of $490,504,359, Corcoran said. “The Teacher Salary Increase Allocation increased by approximately $4 million and will provide for the starting salary for teachers at $50,000.”
The local tax extension referendum, once again, passed in March 2022.
“With increased property values, an additional $5.4 million is anticipated to be collected in 2022-23, continuing to fund 30 minutes of additional instruction per student per day and other programs such art, music and science programs in elementary schools,” Corcoran said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.