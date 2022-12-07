SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen signed a separation agreement this week, indicating he will resign as soon as Sarasota County School Board members approve the document.
The board is expected to do that at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Asplen’s wife, Mari Ellen Asplen, a professional development supervisor for the school district, signed a separation agreement as well.
If School Board members approve it, Asplen’s agreement would pay him for 32 weeks severance. It would also retain him as a consultant for three months, pay him $12,500 for moving fees if he decides to leave Sarasota County and compensate him for $12,500 for legal fees.
The total would be about $170,000.
Mari Ellen Asplen’s resignation would be effective Jan. 9.
Both agreements specify that the separations are resignations, and include “non-disparagement” clauses for both the Asplens and district officials.
School Board members discussed the idea of firing Asplen at their reorganizational meeting Nov. 22. The move was a surprise to many, including Asplen, as board members had given him high marks for what he’d accomplished since being hired in August, 2020.
The Nov. 22 meeting was the first for newly elected board members Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli, who ran on a joint campaign with re-elected board member Bridget Ziegler.
With Ziegler installed as chairperson, Vice Chair Karen Rose made the motion to hold a special meeting, saying she wanted to discuss “termination” for Asplen. The motion passed 4-1 with board member Tom Edwards dissenting.
On Nov. 28, Asplen publicly offered to work out a resignation if School Board members were intent on separating with him as their top administrator.
At a Nov. 29 meeting, following about three hours of public input — mostly imploring the board to keep Asplen in place — board members further discussed Asplen’s termination, but decided to allow Ziegler and School Board attorney Patrick Duggan to negotiate a separation agreement with Asplen and his attorney, Mikhil Joshi.
Asplen signed the agreement, which was sent to the school district on Monday night. The discussion was added to the agenda for the board’s Dec. 13 meeting.
Also on that agenda is a discussion for naming an interim superintendent.
When the school district parted ways with previous superintendent Todd Bowden at the end of 2019, board members appointed Mitzi Corcoran, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer for the district, as interim superintendent.
Corcoran stayed in that position until the School Board unanimously decided to hire Asplen in August 2020. Corcoran has since left the district.
Asplen was not available Wednesday for comment. However, he issued a statement through his attorney recounting the events of the past three weeks and that he had signed the negotiated agreement.
“It is my expectation that the School Board will discuss and approve the tentative agreement at the next regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022,” the statement concludes.
At the Nov. 29 meeting, Asplen said he was surprised by the School Board’s intention to talk about his termination the previous week, as none of the board members had previously indicated they wanted to do that.
In an impassioned speech, Asplen defended his tenure as superintendent, saying he had been developing a district action plan to raise test scores — among other goals — and was in the process of implementing the plan with administrators.
“I just got here,” he said. “We have a great plan in place and we’re moving forward with it.”
Before and after Asplen spoke at that meeting, School Board members listed their grievances they had with Asplen, saying he wasn’t transparent with data, that reading scores in some grades had not improved, that he mishandled the board-approved mask mandates in 2021, and that his spouse came to work for the district, even though it did not violate district policy.
Only board member Tom Edwards defended Asplen, and voted against the separation negotiations.
Edwards asked his fellow board members to listen to the community and give the superintendent a chance to work with them.
While the School Board is expected to approve the agreement, the agenda item for Tuesday’s meeting offers board members other options. They can still vote to fire Asplen with our without cause, or to keep him as superintendent.
Asplen came to Sarasota County after several years as an assistant superintendent in St. Johns County, considered the best school district in Florida.
