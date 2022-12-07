Dr. Brennan Asplen's statement

With the desire to keep our community and SCS Family informed, I want to provide a summary of the events that have occurred over the last two weeks, along with an update.

As reflected by the record, at the Sarasota County School Board Re-Organization meeting held two days before Thanksgiving on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the School Board voted 4-1 to discuss the termination of my contract.

At the subsequent School Board Special Meeting held on November 29, 2022, after discussion amongst the Board, a motion to terminate without cause was put forth along with the opportunity to discuss resignation.

Ultimately, after some effort to finalize a properly stated motion, the Board approved by a 4-1 vote the motion to authorize and direct the School Board Chair, School Board counsel, along with my counsel and me, to enter negotiations about my resignation from the School District.

In compliance with the School Board's approved motion on November 29, 2022, negotiations that had already begun between respective counsel shortly after November 23, 2022, continued between my counsel and Board counsel, culminating in a tentative agreement reached late on Monday, December 5, 2022.

It is my expectation that the School Board will discuss and approve the tentative agreement at the next regularly scheduled Board meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.