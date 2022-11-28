Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

SARASOTA — Predicting a majority of Sarasota County School Board members were aiming to fire him at a Tuesday night emergency meeting, Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced Monday night he would resign his position.

The move came a year and a half after he’d been hired by the board, and less than a week after two newly elected School Board members were sworn onto the board.


