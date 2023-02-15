SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members took a step toward eliminating legal advertising in newspapers at its last meeting, saying the move would “substantially” cut costs for the district.
Florida laws require school districts to advertise any public hearings and invitations to bid, as well as the district’s annual budget.
Changes of School Board rules must be advertised 28 days prior to board action, according to the district’s website.
Because of new state statutes approved last year by the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis, some local governments, including school boards, can advertise public notices on their own digital platforms, rather than in a local newspaper, as had been the law for decades.
The district budgets just under $10,000 for legal advertising each year. But the number of public notices could rise this year, as a new board majority plans “massive policy overhauls,” according to its chair.
Vice chair Karen Rose raised the issue in the final minutes of the board’s three-hour meeting on Feb. 7.
The topic came up after board members discussed the district’s future relationship with the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment. Some board members and members of the public have opposed NIOLA’s involvement with the district because of the way the institute collects data on students.
Rose asked district Chief Financial Officer Bonnie Penner for a report on the advertising, so board members could discuss it at an upcoming workshop.
“There’s been some dialogue about NIOLA and I myself am thinking of a priority from a fiduciary standpoint of looking to Mrs. Penner of what is the cost of advertising in a newspaper versus the latest legislative updates that allow us to advertise without that cost,” Rose said. “I’m believing that it is substantial, and my intent is that our money is focused, from my perspective, on academic excellence and so would like to look at that, if it is the will of the chair and the superintendent, to add it to a workshop as far as our protocol in fulfilling advertising, where it isn’t so costly.”
The district’s budget for legal advertising this year is less than $10,000, Penner said, in response to a question from The Daily Sun. Most of the advertising is done through the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, a daily paper in Sarasota.
School Board chair Bridget Ziegler agreed with Rose.
“Thank you for adding that,” she told Rose.
Ziegler said two things were going on.
“There’s the advertising component, which is whether or not we use the old style under the statute which required you to use a regular circulated local paper — I’m butchering the language, but something around that — and now it’s changed, where a digital version can be utilized and that would substantially reduce costs incurred to the district — especially when we are doing massive policy overhauls,” she said. “That’s one piece of it.”
Ziegler asked Penner to “add that to the blip of your budget report.”
The Sarasota County Commission had a similar discussion in January. After a public hearing, the county commissioners decided to put some public notices about land use issues on its planning department’s website. The first notices began appearing there in the following weeks.
During the commissioners’ public hearing, several regional media executives warned that taking notices out of newspapers and the papers’ websites was akin to hiding the information from the public, and that it would cost the county more to set up and maintain the notification process they proposed.
“You are all good conservative free market people, so why do you want to increase the size of government?” said Matt Walsh, publisher of the Bradenton-based Observer.
