By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District’s finance department has selected a new method to accept credit card payments at all schools.
The Online School Management Systems will take cash-handling out of schools, according to a district news release.
It will be offered as a convenience for families, but cash and checks will still be accepted.
Families will be able to use their credit cards to pay for school meals, student obligations along with other school activities.
Parents can buy items on the Online School Payment store. To find the store for Sarasota County Schools, visit osmsinc.com/login.
Items can also be purchased on the Online School Payment mobile app. To download, parents can visit the links listed below.
Families in need of assistance can contact the OSMS support team at support@osmsinc.com or 703-378-8299, ext. 204.
There is an approximate 4% fee, which will be paid by families at the time of the transaction, the release said. The school will receive an ECH deposit for the net amount after the fee is subtracted.
