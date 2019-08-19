STAFF REPORT

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will meet Tuesday to provide an update on the behavioral issues at Oak Park, a Sarasota school for students with disabilities.

The school has drawn recent criticism from parents who fear their children are at risk of being injured by more aggressive students.

Nearly two dozen parents and advocates called for reform at a July 16 meeting, including a family who said their nonverbal and autistic daughter returned home from school with a bruise beneath her breast.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for its monthly workshop at 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota. The workshop will be followed by a 3 p.m. meeting.

The board will discuss a plan to reduce incidents of physical aggression against students and staff at Oak Park.

A mental health update will also be presented at the meeting.

The update will cover social and emotional learning requirements from the state, clinical support from the Florida Center and other partners, and wrap-around supports for students.

