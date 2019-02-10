Sunrise beach walks on Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches resume Wednesday, and then continue every Wednesday through March 27.
An announcement from Sarasota County said the walks are fun, energizing and popular.
Registration for the walks is $5.
Participants receive an event T-shirt and punch card.
Cards are punched after every 1-mile minimum walk. Once participants complete four walks, they receive a “goody bag” with items that promote a healthy lifestyle.
At Nokomis Beach, walkers should register and check in at the plaza classroom, 100 Casey Key Road.
At Siesta Beach, participants should register and check in at the main pavilion, 948 Beach Road. Both events begin at 8 a.m.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
