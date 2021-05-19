SARASOTA — Kari Johnson has been named a state finalist for the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year award.
Johnson is a kindergarten teacher at Fruitville Elementary School. She has been at Fruitville for the past 15 years and is known for her literacy instruction.
She was surprised with the recent announcement as State Board of Education chair Andy Tuck, K-12 public schools chancellor Jacob Oliva and deputy chancellor for educator quality Paul Burns showed up at her classroom.
“My congratulations to Kari Johnson as one of five 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year state finalists,” commissioner of education Richard Corcoran said in a news release. “Literacy is the foundation for success and giving young children the tools they need to become successful learners is of the utmost importance. Having great teachers in front of our students is imperative to their success and we are proud to have dedicated teachers like Ms. Johnson as part of our education system.”
Five state finalists were named from more than 185,000 public school teachers.
After each school district selects its teacher of the year, a selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents and the business community reviews each district application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching and outstanding school and community service.
The winner serves a year as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education. The winner will be named July 22 in Orlando.
“If you are fortunate enough to spend any amount of time with Ms. Johnson, you will see that she is an energetic, hardworking, caring and progressive thinking educator who goes above and beyond to get the best from and for all students,” Fruitville Elementary School principal Steven French said.
