SARASOTA — For 21 years, Sarasota County has conducted a program to convert aging septic systems to sewers in the Phillippi Creek basin.
Now, the county’s utilities department is turning its attention to the remaining septic systems, many of which are in South County, particularly the South Venice area.
Two weeks ago, county commissioners listened, mostly in silence, as Utilities Engineering Manager Gregory Rouse outlined the steps staff was taking to develop a plan to eliminate septic systems in the remainder of the unincorporated county.
The number of those systems, causing pollution in the waterways and bays, is staggering, almost 48,000 systems, Rouse told commissioners.
Equally staggering, is the estimated price tag to convert these aging systems, almost $851 million, according to current estimates, Rouse said.
Of the 48,000 systems, 23,633 or 49% lie within the area served by the county utilities department, followed by the city of North Port with 16,961 systems or 35%.
The remaining septic tanks are in the cities of Sarasota and Venice, the Englewood Water District, and outside utility service areas. While the majority of the Englewood Water District’s water customers are also on its vacuum sewer system, there are several homes on the north part of Manasota Key that are not on the system.
The greatest concentration of sewers per acre in the unincorporated county fall in the areas around Alligator Creek in South Venice and Dona Bay in Nokomis, Rouse noted, places that have been historically resistant to converting from septic to sewers.
But a bill passed this year by the Florida Legislature, the Clean Waterways Act, will most likely increase the funding opportunities for septic to sewer programs, Rouse noted.
The act also shifted the regulation of septic tanks from the Florida Department of Health to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which has a short-range goal of eliminating septic systems that are leading to the pollution of impaired water bodies.
What county staff, working with engineers from Kimley-Horn and Associates, will be doing between now and next April, Rouse told commissioners is to conduct stakeholder meetings, working on a cost/benefit analysis, and identifying funding sources to assist property owners with the conversion.
Staff plans to present the results to commissioners in July 2022.
“People need to understand converting from septic gives them the ability to do things with their property they otherwise couldn’t do,” Commissioner Alan Maio said in the only comments made following the presentation.
“It’s going to be a gigantic lift to convince people to do this,” Maio said. “But it’s absolutely necessary.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.