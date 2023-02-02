Sarasota County tweaks tree code (copy)

SARASOTA — Despite fears and claims of loosened protections for grand trees mentioned by seven speakers, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved several amendments to the county’s tree code Tuesday.
Grand trees are defined in the county code as trees that exhibit “a unique and intrinsic value to the general public because of their age, size, and ecological value.”
Among the major changes was one distinguishing between existing lots which were drawn on or before Jan. 31, and new lots.
New lots, according to language added by commissioners during the public hearing, were those created after Jan. 31, 2023.
The amendments retained the same language for existing lots that appeared in the current code. Those owners are allowed to remove a grand tree for safety reasons or if “setting aside the space necessary to protect a grand tree would unreasonably prevent the development of a lot.”
For new lots, a grand tree may be removed for safety reasons or if the tree is in a required access point and no other reasonable access point exists.
Critics of the amendments pointed to what they called “gray areas,” in particular the word “reasonable.”
“This means trees will go down, Gina Brilato told commissioners. “Let your legacy be that you did everything in your power to protect grand trees.”
Rachel Herman, the division manager of Environmental Services, took a moment to demonstrate how “reasonable” would work.
Sketching a square that represented a lot, she drew a circle in the center saying that was a grand tree. It’s presence in that location made development impossible, so it was reasonable to remove the tree.
Then came another sketch with a circle in the corner, which left much room for development without removing the grand trees.
The amendments also provided that if a grand tree were removed, the owner would have to pay a mitigation fee to the county’s reforestration fund, with the rates differing between existing and new lots.
That fund is used to plant native trees in different parts of the county such as the Englewood Sports Park, Herman said.
After stories appeared in The Daily Sun and the Sarasota News Leader detailing the changes, social media lit up with commenters complaining that the commission was seeking to loosen the protections for grand trees.
“There’s what we think we’re voting on, and there’s what the audience thinks we’re voting on,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said. “We do want to protect grand trees in the best way we can.”
While Commissioner Mike Moran saw the issue as one of property rights, he appeared to direct his comments toward the media organizations and social media.
“There were a whole lot of emails and a lot of misinformation,” Moran said. “I suspect it was purposeful.”
