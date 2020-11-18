SARASOTA — In case you weren’t paying attention, September came and went, and an annual rite in Sarasota County didn’t occur.
Another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual citizens’ survey for Sarasota County, which is usually presented to county commissioners in September, was delayed this year.
But commissioners were finally scheduled see the document during a morning session.
For the past two years, the overall quality of life in the county has been rated at 95%. Results from the 2020 survey weren’t to be known until that meeting when the county officially releases the report.
Likewise, trust in government has also trended at 95% over the last three years, but a controversial redistricting decision by commissioners, and the revelation that county staff had kept county leaders and commissioners in the dark about spills at the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility may skew those results downward.
Over the past seven years, growth and traffic have remained at the top of the list in concerns registered by survey respondents. Questions about budget priorities are also of interest, with 46% last year responding that they were about right. Troubling in this area according to last year’s survey were the 30% of respondents who indicated they had no knowledge about the county’s budget.
The county has contracted with the University of South Florida Institute of Government annually since 1992 to provide the citizens survey.
The opinion poll was conducted earlier this summer using a random sampling of 800 residents. Survey questions sought residents’ opinions on a variety of topics germane to the county, including the economy, jobs, quality of life and services provided by the county.
