SARASOTA — If you live in unincorporated Sarasota County, the cost of your garbage collection will likely be going up by $15.28 per year.
The county’s Solid Waste department sent out notices for the planned assessment increase recently. The increase is part of a contract with the county’s contracted waste hauler, Waste Management, that was finalized in 2018. The 7% increase is the third and last of three increases, explained Director Brian Usher in an online video.
The assessment applies to all homes and apartments in unincorporated areas of the county, including the Sarasota County portion of Englewood, South Venice, Nokomis, Osprey, Warm Mineral Springs and Laurel.
It does not apply if you live in the city of North Port or Venice, where the city hauls your trash, or in Charlotte County.
The Sarasota County Commission plans a public hearing for the rate increase for 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the downtown Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
The revenue Sarasota County collects through the assessment, which is included in a property owner’s tax bill, is used for disposal of residential garbage, recycling and yard waste materials, the household hazardous waste collection program and code enforcement, as well as administrative costs for running the Solid Waste department, according to a statement from Sarasota County.
If commissioners approve the assessment change, the rate increase will take effect for the 2022 tax year.
