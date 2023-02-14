Matt Osterhoudt

Matt Osterhoudt, director of the Sarasota County’s planning department, talks to commissioners about legal advertising.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — If you’re accustomed to watching newspapers for notices about public hearings on rezonings in your area, you need to look elsewhere — at least in Sarasota County.

In January, county staff started using the county’s website for legal notices about public hearings and other matters requiring public notice, moving away from legal notices that had routinely been published in newspapers.


Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments