2019 Sarasota Film Festival

Movie star Blythe Danner and Mark Famiglio, founder of the Sarasota Film Festival at the 2019 event.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA FILM FESTIVAL

SARASOTA – After hosting a virtual event this year, the Sarasota Film Festival announced its intended dates for its 2021 event.

The 23rd annual festival is scheduled for April 30 through May 9.

The festival is now accepting submissions for next year.

Each year, it shows more than 200 films and hosts other events. Films include documentaries, shorts and “kid-friendly” picks.

The festival brings in new and established independent filmmakers with local and kid-friendly programs that showcase the Gulf Coast community.

It is a part of a nonprofit that offers a year-round educational program, which reaches thousands of local students through classic film showcases, film contests, summer camps and instructional workshops.

For more information, visit sarasotafilmfestival.com.

