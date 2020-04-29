A virtual festival was close to unheard of before this spring. Now, it’s becoming a bit of the standard — for now.
Sarasota Film Festival announced its virtual festival lineup set for April 26 through May 3.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SFF is adding films ranging from features to shorts, kid-films to documentaries, that people will watch online.
Among the films are:
“American Trial: The Eric Garner Story,” directed by Roee Messinger; “Born To Be,” directed by Tania Cypriano; “Bruiser,” directed by Jon Mark Nail; “Darkness In Tenement 45,” directed by Nicole Groton; “The Dog Doc,” directed by Cindy Meehl; “Driven To Abstraction,” directed by Daria Price; “Erotic Fire Of The Unattainable,” directed by Frank Vitale; “Film About A Father Who,” directed by Lynne Sachs; “For Fear Of Koft,” directed by Marina Petrovskaia; “Land Mine,” directed by Tirtza Even; List(e)n,” directed by Juliana Tafur; “Microplastic Madness,” directed by Atsuko Quirk, Debby Lee Cohen; “Murmur,” directed by Heather Young; “Pacarette,” directed by Allan Deberton; “Revival,” directed by Josefina Rotman Lyons; “Ride Till I Die,” directed by Tony Rammos; “Ruth Weiss, The Beat Goddess,” directed by Melody C. Miller; “Shedding,” directed by Jake Thomas; “This Is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection,” directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese; “The War And Peace Of Tim O’Brien,” directed by Aaron Matthews; “A Way Out,” directed by Charles Clapsaddle, Durand Adams and Charles Williams; “The Woman Who Climbs Trees,” directed by Puja Kolluru; and “Zoro’s Solo,” directed by Martin Busker, according to SFF.
“Now more than ever we feel the demand for entertainment and we are excited to work with local organizations to not only bring delightful and engaging films but ones that highlight the Sarasota and Florida community as a hub for the arts and as a global destination,” said Mark Famiglio, co-founder and president of the Sarasota Film Festival. “We thank all the filmmakers for sharing their work with us and hope our dedicated and loyal audiences find comfort and intrigue in these unique stories and voices.”
Tickets went on sale Monday, with an all-access pass $30. Individual films or shorts program cost $3.99; educational programming is free to audiences.
To buy tickets, see the schedule, or view films, visit the festival’s website. Those interested also can download the SFF app available for free in the app store.
The festival will include an Audience Award competition for feature-length films, voted on by online viewers, with one film being awarded. A local jury will be awarding shorts and student-direct films.
