SARASOTA — Earlier this month, more than 60 members and guests of the University Park Country Club learned something about the evolution of the Japanese art of Ikebana floral arrangements.

Gathered in the club’s Lakeside Room, they were shown Ikebana arrangements dating back to the seventh century Shoka style up to present day art deco high fashion designs by current practitioners of the ancient art.

Nine senseis presented a variety of themes from the Ikebana family tree: Ikenobo, Chabana, Nagire, Morimono, Moribana, Miniatures, Floating, Art Deco and Glass arrangements signifying how this elegant art of floral design has matured over the centuries.

Those interested in learning more about this ancient art, should contact Ikebana Chapter #115 in Sarasota at iisarasota.com.

Those interested in this art are invited to attend a monthly meeting to learn about membership information.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments