SARASOTA - Earlier this month, more than 60 members and guests of University Park Country Club learned something about the evolution of the Japanese art of Ikebana floral arrangements.
Gathered in the club's Lakeside Room, they were shown Ikebana arrangements dating back to the seventh century Shoka style up to present day art deco high fashion designs by current practitioners of the ancient art.
Nine senseis presented a variety of themes from the Ikebana family tree: Ikenobo, Chabana, Nagire, Morimono, Moribana, Miniatures, Floating, Art Deco, and Glass arrangements signifying how this elegant art of floral design has matured over the centuries.
Those interested in learning more about this ancient art, should contact Ikebana Chapter #115 in Sarasot aat iisarasota.com.
Those interested in this art are invited to attend a monthly meeting to learn about membership information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.