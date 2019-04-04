In December, Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) announced it was one of 10 U.S. facilities getting Auris Health’s Monarch Platform, for the detection and diagnosis of lung cancer.
On Tuesday, interventional pulmonologist Joseph Seaman, M.D., and thoracic surgeon Paul Chomiak, M.D., took it for a public test drive.
The convoluted geography of the lung can make detection and diagnosis of cancer difficult.
The main stem of each lung branches off repeatedly until the tubes are about the thickness of a hair.
There are about 30,000 of those tiny tubes, called brachioles, in each lung, and each of them ends in clumps of tiny air sacs called alveoli — about 600 million of them altogether, according to KidsHealth.org.
Searching for trouble spots is both hard and potentially dangerous for the patient but necessary, with nearly a quarter million new cases of lung cancer diagnosed in the U.S. last year, according to the American Lung Association.
The Monarch Platform improves both diagnosis and safety by using a flexible robotic endoscope that can be guided far into the lung with what looks like a video game controller to get tissue samples for biopsy.
The improved reach, vision and control the technology provides would allow them to diagnose and then treat small, peripheral nodules earlier and with greater precision, the doctors said when the acquisition of the equipment was announced.
The technology relieves the doctor of the need to guide a probe through the lung by hand, and it can retrieve a tissue sample without puncturing the skin, unlike a needle or surgical biopsy.
Auris Health claims that clinical studies showed its platform was able to help doctors get distant biopsy samples from 14 out of 15 patients under direct vision with no serious adverse effects.
The new technology will later be part an expanded SMH Cancer Institute on its main Sarasota campus. Construction of a 170,000-square-foot, eight-story oncology tower began recently, with a projected opening in 2021.
The Institute will provide a continuum of cancer care, from prevention, screening and diagnosis to treatment, clinical trials and lifetime follow-up, survivorship care and support, according to SMH’s website.
In January, ground was broken on SMH’s Radiation Oncology Center, to provide radiation therapy and treatment on the University Parkway/Honore campus. It’s scheduled to open this summer.
You can follow the progress of the projects at SMH.com/news by clicking on “Cancer Institute Updates.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.