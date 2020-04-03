SARASOTA — A decrease in patients and loss of revenue caused Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Friday to lay off, furlough and cut hours of some employees.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System informed its staff Friday that it must take "immediate steps to reduce costs" due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“This was an extremely difficult decision, and one that we did not make lightly,” CEO David Verinder wrote in a letter to employees Friday. “Staff have gone above and beyond to care for our patients throughout this crisis, even as they have been anxious about the health and well-being of themselves and their families.
“As the health care safety net for the region, we must do all we can to continue fulfilling that critical role in the weeks ahead and for the long-term.”
The public hospital experienced a $16 million reduction in revenue in March. After the governor ordered cancellation of non-emergency procedures, surgery cases fell by more than 50%, and the number of hospital inpatients fell 30%, the letter states.
Meanwhile, volumes decreased by 45% in SMH’s two emergency care centers in the county, one of which is in North Port, and by 66% at its seven urgent care centers.
The financial hit is expected to be even greater in April and May.
The health system has had to redirect funds, resources and equipment to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, planning for surge needs, purchasing additional supplies, and preparing and staffing an increasing number of isolation rooms throughout the hospital.
“While we have implemented a hiring freeze for all but mission-critical positions, and reduced staff’s hours in areas that have had to cancel services, COVID-19 still has cost SMH millions of dollars,” Verinder said. “We must take greater action now to sustain our ability to care for the community throughout and after this crisis.”
Other cost cutting measures include temporarily suspending any patient services and projects that are not critical at this time as well as pay cuts for senior leaders.
SMH department directors will be working through staffing and expense reduction plans in the coming days, while ensuring the hospital continues to meet all patient needs.
"Some employees will be flexed, meaning their hours will be reduced to match declining volumes. Others will be furloughed, or placed on a temporary leave from work. Furloughed staff will keep their positions and be called back to work once the hospital resumes normal operations, or earlier if they are needed during this crisis," Verinder wrote.
SMH is letting employees who accrue Paid Time Off (PTO) to go into a negative balance up to 80 hours. SMH also will continue to cover the cost of furloughed staff’s benefits for at least 90 days.
"My intention to bring people back to their regular work schedule as soon as possible," he said. “I am hopeful that we will bounce back quickly, thanks to the reputation, resilience and strength of our team and the support of our community."
On Friday Sarasota Memorial received three new positive test results. Since the outbreak began, the hospital has tested nearly 700 people, with 53 positive results.
"We do not have the testing capability at the hospital yet — though we hope to in the coming week or two," wrote Kim Savage, the hospital's spokesperson, in an email to the Sun. "We collect samples for patients and staff and send them to state public health labs, commercial labs and private labs that are cleared by FDA.
"As of 3 p.m., we have 61 results still pending," Savage wrote. "There are currently 28 patients currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, five patients died, 30 people have been discharged either from the hospital or ER with follow-up monitoring by the Florida Department of Health."
