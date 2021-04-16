SARASOTA — Researchers have been looking for a year for a treatment for the real killer of people infected with the coronavirus — the "inflammatory cascade" that damages lungs and kidneys and causes alterations in the brain, leading to death.
A clinical trial that began Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital will test the safety and efficacy of an antibody that may inhibit that reaction — also known as a "cytokine storm" — and save lives.
Cytokines are proteins that influence the body's immune response.
SMH is one of about 10-15 facilities participating in the study and has enrolled the only three participants so far, according to Dr. Kirk Voelker, critical care pulmonologist and medical director of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Clinical Research Center.
Drugs such as remdesivir can reduce the amount of virus in an infected person and lower the risk of the immune reaction getting out of control, he said.
If it happens, however, "it spreads like wildfire through your body," Voelker said.
The extreme immune reaction can result in pneumonia, blood clots and organ failure from which the patient can't recover even though by then they're no longer infected.
"The virus is gone by the time these people die," Voelker said.
The current treatment protocol to reduce inflammation, he said, is dexamethasone, a steroid, and an arthritis drug, tocilizumab, that has minimal benefit.
The study of another potential treatment was halted, he said, because it didn't reach the trial's benchmarks.
Something better is needed, he said.
"Hopefully, this is it."
"This" is IC14, a monoclonal antibody — a copy of an antibody that targets a protein that "overhypes" the immune response, according to the National Institute of Health's website.
Voelker is leading Phase 2 of the clinical trial at SMH.
Participants will be people who are hospitalized; who have tested positive for COVID-19 within seven days; and who need supplemental oxygen — a sign they are probably developing pneumonia, Voelker said.
Half the participants in the trial will receive the antibody via IV once a day for four days and half will get a placebo. All of them will be treated with remdesivir, which SMH also studied, for five days.
Their progress will be followed for 60 days, with results expected early next year. If IC14 is determined to be safe and efficacious, it could move to a larger study phase, the way COVID-19 vaccines did.
Ultimately, SMH will sign up about 20 patients, Voelker said, out of an estimated 300-350 participants nationwide.
"It's exciting to be part of this process," he said, noting that it's unusual for a community hospital to have a research center.
Under the trial's protocols, neither Voelker nor the patients will know if they're getting IC14, so they won't know if it works until all the data are gathered and analyzed.
Voelker is hopeful, after a year of looking for that something better.
"It would be wonderful if this does have an impact," he said.
