SARASOTA — Cadets and staff at Sarasota Military Academy, a local public charter school, recently hosted the annual Marine Toys for Tots donation drive at both the high school campus, located at 801 N. Orange Ave. and Prep middle school campus, at 3101 Bethel Lane in Sarasota.
Donations were accepted until Dec. 19 and included new, unwrapped toys and bikes from staff and cadets.
This year, in addition to filling 13 large boxes, 23 new bikes were collected — a record for Sarasota Military Academy cadets and staff.
With a mission to collect new, unwrapped toys for distribution as Christmas gifts for less fortunate children in the community, the primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots, according to the Toys for Tots website, is to deliver a message of hope to youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.
“The goal is to teach our cadets about the impact of giving,” said SMA-COL Christina Bowman, executive director of schools for Sarasota Military Academy. “How it impacts them and those in our community who are in need, and that no matter how great or how small the donation is, it’s always important to give.
“This particular program is my passion, and our staff, cadets and families are so incredibly giving. It’s such an important — and overwhelmingly positive — part of the holiday season at SMA.”
Bowman and her family have a personal connection to the organization. Bowman and her husband began giving to Toys for Tots as a young married couple and after his unexpected passing in 2006, Bowman continued to give and support the organization in his memory.
“My husband was the first in his family to graduate from a university,” she said. “He came from a life without toys under the tree each year. It was so important to him to give back to those less fortunate. He inspired me then, and I believe that he continues to inspire through this program. Every year, I share our story with the staff and cadets at SMA, to help them understand why it is so important to give back. How it impacts the people in need, and how it impacts them as they give.”
In addition to the donation drive, SMA cadets volunteer to give time and ring the Salvation Army bell throughout the community during the holiday season. Every year there are no shortages of volunteers nor of holiday cheer. To learn more about Sarasota Military Academy, a public charter school founded in 2002, or any of its holiday programs and volunteer opportunities, visit sarasotamilitaryacademy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.