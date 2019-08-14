By LANA MULLEN
Guest Writer
Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Victor DeRenzi and Executive Director Richard Russell announce the casting for the 2019-20 season at Sarasota Opera, welcoming back returning Sarasota audience favorites as well as introducing new artists for their company debuts.
2019 fall season
Sarasota Opera will open the fall season with Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” one of the composer’s greatest works. Baritone Marco Nisticò will reprise the title role of the vengeful court jester, which he sang with the company in 2012.
Also returning will be tenor William Davenport as the lustful Duke of Mantua. Rigoletto’s naive daughter Gilda will be performed by Hanna Brammer. Longtime Sarasota audience favorite Young Bok Kim returns to play the assassin Sparafucile.
DeRenzi will conduct, with Stephanie Sundine directing. “Rigoletto” will open Nov. 1 with six performances through Nov. 17.
The 2019 Fall season will also include Sarasota Youth Opera’s revival of its acclaimed production of “Brundibár,” by Czech composer Hans Krása, on Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. All solo roles will be sung by members of Sarasota Youth Opera, ages 8-18.
The opera will be preceded by a powerful prologue by Sarasota Youth Opera Music Director Jesse Martins and stage director Martha Collins, featuring quotes from children throughout history.
2020 winter season
Sarasota Opera will open the 2020 Winter Festival Season with Puccini’s “La Bohème,” one of the most popular operas in the repertoire and a company favorite since 1960.
The poet Rodolfo will be performed by tenor William Davenport. His neighbor Mimì will be played by soprano Anna Mandina.
The painter Marcello will be sung by returning baritone Filippo Fontana, who is spending the summer on the roster of major international theaters such as Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera and Milan’s La Scala.
The flirtatious Musetta, Marcello’s former flame, will be played by soprano Jessica Sandidge, making her company debut. Rounding out the cast is the philosopher Colline, played by longtime Sarasota audience favorite, bass Young Bok Kim.
DeRenzi will conduct, with stage direction by Mark Freiman. “La Bohème” will open the Winter Festival on Saturday, Feb. 8, and continue through Saturday, March 21.
Charles Gounod’s “Romeo & Juliet,” not seen at Sarasota Opera since 1993, is the second offering in the 2020 Winter Festival. Portraying the world’s most famous lovers will reunite tenor Andrew Surrena and soprano Hanna Brammer.
Juliet’s nurse Gertrude will be sung by mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez. Romeo’s friend Mercutio will be performed by Matthew Hanscom.
Anthony Barrese will be back at Sarasota Opera to conduct, with Martha Collins directing. Saturday, Feb. 15, through Friday, March 20.
The third offering in the Winter Festival is “The Elixir of Love” by Gaetano Donizetti, running Saturday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, March 21.
The young peasant Nemorino will be played by Geoffrey Agpalo, making his Sarasota Opera debut. The role of Nemorino’s love interest Adina will be performed by Sarasota native and former Youth Opera member Adelaide Boedecker.
Comic bass Stefano de Peppo will return to play the traveling Doctor Dulcamara. Boastful sergeant Belcore will be played by baritone John Viscardi.
Marco Nisticò will be making his mainstage directing debut. Returning maestro John F. Spencer IV will conduct.
The final opera of the Winter Festival will be a new production of “La Wally” by Alfredo Catalani, a work not seen in the United States for more than 30 years.
Italian soprano Teresa Romano will make her Sarasota Opera debut singing the title role. She has performed at La Scala in Milan, La Fenice in Venice and numerous venues across Europe. Her suitor, Gellner, will be played by returning baritone Sean Anderson. The huntsman, Hagenbach, Wally’s love interest, will be played by tenor Rafael Davila.
Young Bok Kim will portray Wally’s father, Stromminger. Lisa Chavez will play Hagenbach’s fiancée Afra.
Stephanie Sundine will be the stage director, with DeRenzi conducting. Saturday, March 7, through Sunday, March 22.
Ticketing
Individual tickets start at only $19 and are available online now, and in person at the Sarasota Opera box office beginning Sept. 3.
Subscriptions for the 2019-20 season are available. Become a four- or five-opera subscriber for the best savings on tickets and to secure the best seats.
For more information, call 941-328-1300, visit 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, or visit: SarasotaOpera.org.
