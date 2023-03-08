SARASOTA – As the 2022-23 Sarasota Opera season begins, opera director Victor DeRenzi and opera president Richard Russell announced the 2023-24 Season in a press conference on the main stage of the Sarasota Opera House.

Next season will include four exciting opera productions, with one company premiere, a revival of a Sarasota Opera favorite, and two works that have not been given in more than a decade. There will also be a return of a favorite concert with orchestra and the industry-leading Sarasota Youth Opera production. 


