SARASOTA – As the 2022-23 Sarasota Opera season begins, opera director Victor DeRenzi and opera president Richard Russell announced the 2023-24 Season in a press conference on the main stage of the Sarasota Opera House.
Next season will include four exciting opera productions, with one company premiere, a revival of a Sarasota Opera favorite, and two works that have not been given in more than a decade. There will also be a return of a favorite concert with orchestra and the industry-leading Sarasota Youth Opera production.
Emerging from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and two major storms last season, the company has decided to scale back the Fall Opera Season for one year. Instead of a fall production in 2023, the company will present two performances of a concert featuring the works of Giacomo Puccini, one of opera’s favorite composers. This will be performed by five soloists and continues the partnership with the Sarasota Orchestra, conducted by Victor DeRenzi. The Sarasota Youth Opera will present "The Little Sweep" by Benjamin Britten to the stage in a favorite production.
The 2024 Winter Opera Festival, running from Feb. 17 through March 24, 2024, will feature four productions. The festival will open on Feb.17 with "Carmen" by Georges Bizet, a company favorite, last seen in 2018. Gaetano Donizetti’s brooding masterpiece "Lucia di Lammermoor," last given in 2012 will return on Feb. 24. Giuseppe Verdi’s "Luisa Miller," last performed nearly 25 years ago will open on March 9. The festival will conclude with the Sarasota Opera premiere of Franz Joseph Haydn’s "Deceit Outwitted" (L’infedeltà delusa) a charming comedy, which has not had a fully-staged production in the U.S. by a professional American opera company since 1971.
Subscriptions for the 2023-24 season will be available for renewal on Monday, March 20 online at SarasotaOpera.org and in the Sarasota Opera box office. Single tickets for the season will go on sale on Sept. 1, 2023. For more information on the next season, contact the Sarasota Opera box office at 941-328-1300, visit the box office in person at 61 N. Pineapple Ave. in downtown Sarasota, or go online at SarasotaOpera.org.
2023 fall season
"The Music of Giacomo Puccini"
Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.
The operas of Giacomo Puccini are some of the most popular in the repertoire. Soloists from Sarasota Opera, partnering with the Sarasota Orchestra, conducted by Victor DeRenzi will present favorite selections from these great works.
"The Little Sweep" by Benjamin Britten.
Libretto by Eric Crozier, Sarasota Youth Opera production.
Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.
Nov. 5 at 12:30 p.m.
Sarasota Youth Opera will present a revival of its acclaimed production of Britten’s charming opera—"The Little Sweep". A group of children, with the help of a kind nursery maid, work to free a young chimney sweep apprentice from his cruel master. Last seen in 2018, this enchanting work, which was written to introduce young people to opera, will be sure to delight children and adults alike.
2024 winter Opera Festival season
"Carmen" by Georges Bizet, Libretto by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy. Based on the story of the same title by Prosper Mérimée.
12 performances: Feb. 17, 20, 22, 25 (matinee), 28, March 2 (matinee), 5, March 8, 13, 17, 19 (matinee), 22
"Carmen," the seductive and enigmatic heroine of Bizet’s opera, has enticed Corporal Don José who upends his life to be with her. When her interest turns to the charismatic bullfighter Escamillo, José’s enraged jealousy leads to catastrophe. Opera-lovers and newcomers alike will bask in some of opera’s most recognizable music.
"Lucia di Lammermoor" by Gaetano Donizetti, Libretto by Salvadore Cammarano. Based on "The Bride of Lammermoor" by Sir Walter Scott.
8 performances: Feb. 24, 27, 29, March 3 (matinee), 6, 10 (matinee), 16, 23
Deceit leads to murder and madness, in Donizetti’s masterpiece, based on Sir Walter Scott’s "The Bride of Lammermoor." To save his family’s fortunes, Enrico Ashton has promised his sister Lucia’s hand to a Scottish nobleman, instead of the man she loves, Edgardo, a member of a rival family. The ensuing drama is excitingly captured in Donizetti’s beautifully romantic music, with many well-known operatic highlights, including Lucia’s famous mad scene.
"Luisa Miller" by Giuseppe Verdi, Libretto by Salvadore Cammarano. Based on "Kabale und Liebe" by Friedrich von Schiller.
6 performances: March 9, 12, 14, 16 (matinee), 20, 24 (matinee)
One of Giuseppe Verdi’s lesser performed but passionately romantic dramas, "Luisa Miller" returns to Sarasota Opera after 25 years. Luisa, the daughter of an old soldier, is in love with Carlo, who is really Rodolfo, the son of the ruthless Count Walter. The count’s opposition to the couple’s love leads to tragedy, in an opera filled with memorable arias and thrilling ensembles.
"Deceit Outwitted" (L’infedeltà delusa) by Joseph Haydn. Libretto by Marco Coltellini.
5 performances: March 15, 17 (matinee), 19, 21, 23 (matinee)
Franz Joseph Haydn is one of classical music’s most famous composers, but his substantial body of opera is virtually unknown. In the delightful comedy, "Deceit Outwitted" (L’infedeltà delusa), the peasant Filippo hopes his daughter Sandrina will marry the rich farmer Nencio. She is in love, however, with a poor peasant, whose sister is in love with Nencio. Through a series of comic complications (including a parade of disguises), all is happily resolved, accompanied by Haydn’s inventive score and brilliant singing. This will be a Sarasota Opera premiere and the first fully-staged professional production in the U.S. in more than 50 years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.