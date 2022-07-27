Sarasota Opera House

Restaurants will gather at the Sarasota Opera House to serve tasty bites, wine and other treats as a benefit for Sarasota Youth Opera.

 Gondolier FILE PHOTO

SARASOTA — The Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival 2022 will be at the opera house Sept, 17.

Formerly known as Taste of Downtown, the Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival returns after a pandemic hiatus with a roster of participating restaurants from Sarasota to St. Armands to Bradenton.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments