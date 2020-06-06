SARASOTA — A lethal combination of police brutality, hate crimes, racism, and the death of George Floyd have caused a global uprising. People have taken over the streets on foot across the nation and around the world — demonstrating and expressing their anger, sadness and bottled-up frustrations with systematic racism.
Protests happened daily in Sarasota this week. Protesters mainly occupied the area surrounding the police station and Sarasota’s downtown Main Street, making the streets inaccessible to people driving. Wednesday, demonstrators shut down a section of U.S. 301 for several hours. The protests have been peaceful and no arrests have been made. Sarasota County law enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol have made sure the protests remain safe by blocking off the streets for demonstrators.
Although overwhelming white, Sarasota has some history of racial strife. Black mothers have lost their sons to bullets belonging to guns of police officers, local community leaders have fought what they believe are social and racial injustices, and the public library did not issue a library card to a black person until the late ’60s.
According to Data USA, Sarasota is a town made up of 64.8% white people, 18.3% Hispanic people, and 13.7% black people. The average age of a person living in Sarasota is 47.
However, in Sarasota, people of color and young community leaders who are in their 20s and 30s are speaking out and protesting the recent killings of black people.
“Not only does Minneapolis have a George Floyd, but we have a George Floyd. We have many George Floyds here in Sarasota County,” said Deedra Zee who is the leader of Black Lives Matter Manasota Alliance. “We definitely will be protesting and we definitely will be claiming these streets in Sarasota County until they do something. We demand justice. We demand the removal of officers who have inflicted deadly or excessive force and violence on the community of Newtown.”
Zee is referring to a video that recently went viral as well as the police killing of Rodney Mitchell. Monday a Sarasota Police officer was tagged in a video on Facebook that showed an SPD officer kneeling on the head and neck of an individual being arrested. The video was shot May 18. The officer in the video was placed on administrative leave — local activists want him to be fired.
“I have to ignore public sentiment,” said Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino. “I have to be fair to all parties involved without thinking about politics or my reputation.”
DiPino said the protests in Sarasota have been peaceful and productive. She says she has had the opportunity to talk to some of the leaders and will continue to have discussions moving forward.
“I have always been a community involved police chief. I like being in the community,” said DiPino. “I am willing and available to talk to citizens.”
