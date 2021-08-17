A week into the 2021 school year, the Sarasota County School Board is taking up the topic of mandatory masks for students, despite an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis against such rules.
After a lengthy public comment session and a discussion that started in a scheduled workshop and finished about four hours into their regular School Board meeting Thursday, board members voted unanimously to take up the topic at a special emergency meeting at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 in their meeting chamber.
While some board members wanted to hash out the topic sooner, laws require the district to advertise any such meeting at least 24 hours in advance of its starting time.
With staff shortages and COVID-19 numbers on the rise, Sarasota County School Board Sarasota County Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas called the pandemic situation “a perfect storm” at a workshop on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are sharing staff between different departments to help across the line, but the well is only so deep,” Dumas said. “We are beyond our ability to meet our normal service level.”
The Sarasota County Schools COVID-19 dashboard shows there are currently 253 positive elementary school students, 82 in middle schools and 164 in high schools. Venice High had 41 students who have tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard, with Riverview High close behind with 40.
“Most of these numbers happened in the past week and those numbers do not include charter schools,” said Board Chair Shirley Brown.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said contact tracing and quarantining is a big concern.
“Our assistant principals spending entire school days just doing contact tracing and sending that information to the department of health,” Asplen said. “Many of our employees are out and that includes bus drivers and food service staff. We’re at a point where we won’t be able to operate as a system.”
Asplen said he has received many emails with strong opinions on both sides of the mask issue.
“Our top priority is to provide a safe environment for our students and staff,” Asplen said. “We have more students in our schools this year, and this spike has put a big strain on our operations.”
Sarasota County Health Department Disease Intervention Services Program Manager Michael Drennon said 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Brown asked Drennon for his help in getting more saliva or nasal quick tests to schools.
Drennon agreed to help and he also pointed out that some of the tests won’t show positive for symptomatic people.
“It’s very effective if a person shows symptoms,” he said.
Brown asked Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an infectious disease specialist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, if he thinks the currently numbers justify the board holding an emergency meeting to mandate masks.
“Yes — absolutely,” Gordillo replied. “Today we broke a new record. We have 240 patients and 50 of them are in the ICU, majority on ventilators. Yesterday was probably the worst day of the pandemic over the past 18 months. Staff are exhausted and stressed … it’s a very difficult situation. We’re in a current acute crisis.”
Brown asked what advice would he give to parents right now.
“Follow public health advisories — masks social distance and avoid crowds,” Gordillo said. “We are at the worst of the pandemic and we need your help to get out of this public health crisis. I would not allow mask options. Once the numbers drop, that can change. If this virus continues to grow, it will stress the system even more. It’s as contagious as chicken pox.”
Ziegler said she would not support a mask mandate.
During several hours of public comment, many attendees shared their opinions about mask mandates and vaccines. The comments were a mix of support and opposition of the current mask policy.
Brown asked attorney Patrick Duggan to draft a revised policy regarding masks in time for discussion at the Thursday meeting.
