Sarasota County School Board will meet with local municipalities and other organizations today to discuss enrollment and projections about the future.
The City Commission Joint Meeting is an annual gathering that happens in January.
Caroline Zucker, school board chair, said the meeting provides an opportunity for everyone to give an update on what they're working on and raise potential concerns.
Zucker will conduct the welcome and pledge, and provide introductions beginning at 9 a.m in the Suncoast Technical College Conference Center, 4748 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
"We try and do this so that we can keep in close proximity, find out what everybody's doing — they could bring it up at this meeting," said Zucker.
There will be updates from the Sarasota County School Board Police Department Police Chief Tim Enos. He will give an update on school security. The school board will give an update about enrollment and plans and projections for the future.
The cities of North Port, Sarasota, Venice, the town of Longboat Key and Sarasota County government will also give updates.
Many city commissioners and appointed officials will be present.
"This is a good opportunity for all municipalities in the county and the school board to get together at a round-table and hear any questions or concerns and give updates," Zucker said.
There will be a brief period for citizens to give their input and ask questions.
"It helps us to work better together," Zucker said.
The meeting will take place from 9-11 a.m. and is open to the public. The meeting may also be viewed online at scgmedia.tv/accesssarasota.
