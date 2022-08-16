SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools has stopped all donations and purchases of library materials until at least January, according to paperwork sent to school principals.
In light of a new state law, all books added to a media center, school library or included on a school or grade-level reading list — regardless of how they are obtained — must be selected by an employee with a valid education media specialist certificate.
This includes both school and staff-based purchases.
The law, which came through as House Bill 1467 for curriculum transparency, also gives parents more input to object to books in schools and gives term limits of school board terms to no more than 12 years.
But right now, Sarasota County Schools is looking at the fact it does not currently have certified media specialists working in the district.
"As a result, our district has frozen purchases and donations of all books used in school media centers and classroom libraries," spokesperson Kelsey Whealy stated. "This allows for FLDOE (Florida Department of Education) to provide rules and the district’s curriculum team to provide interpretation and additional guidance on the legislation."
The School Board approved the district media specialist job description for hiring at its July 19 meeting.
Schools can hold book fairs this fall — but it's possible they may be rescheduled if further guidance comes down through the district's Instructional Materials & Library Services, Whealy said.
"Schools without book fairs scheduled for the fall may schedule in spring of 2023," she said. "They’re continuing to navigate the implementation of new legislation in a way that allows their team to provide maximum support for teachers and students while also maintaining compliance with the law."
Scholastic Book orders are allowed provided the form is reviewed by parents in advance and the books aren’t purchased for use in the classroom library or media center; the books must be taken home by the students, Whealy said.
Board member Tom Edwards said he doesn't feel the new law is necessary.
"The board has an established policy that if a parent objects to a book or lesson plan, it would be prohibited for that student — no questions asked," Edwards said. "The lesson plan could be altered for that student, so why is it necessary to create legislation for a problem that doesn't exist? A parent just needs to bring it up to the teacher and the lesson plan would change."
Edwards said "ongoing oppression from Tallahassee is becoming palpable for district employees …. The students and the teachers end up being the biggest losers during political turmoil."
Chair Jane Goodwin said the School Board is putting processes in place to evaluate existing library books as well as classroom libraries maintained by teachers.
"We are currently hiring media specialists to assist us in this endeavor," Goodwin said. "I’m not happy as it eliminates local control and costs a lot of money that was not included in the legislation."
Board member Shirley Brown said she "strongly opposes" the bill.
"I trust our teachers to make the right decisions on what is in their classrooms," Brown said.
