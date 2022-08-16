SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools has stopped all donations and purchases of library materials until at least January, according to paperwork sent to school principals.

In light of a new state law, all books added to a media center, school library or included on a school or grade-level reading list — regardless of how they are obtained — must be selected by an employee with a valid education media specialist certificate.


