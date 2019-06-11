SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has received a $45,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The funding will help launch Strategy Movers, a program that seeks to train and empower arts integration coaches throughout the district. It will also provide monthly workshops for all teachers, and one-on-one coaching for rising lead teachers in the field of arts integration, according to a news release.
Teachers who become Strategy Movers will be trained to lead demonstration lessons and workshops within their own schools and throughout the district.
Any Given Child, a program that aims to create full access to arts education programs for all students, has already offered arts integration training in 24 elementary schools, the release said.
Jessica DiLorenzo, arts integration specialist for Any Given Child, and other national and local teaching artists will continue to support Sarasota County educators by providing intensive small group and one-on-one mentoring.
