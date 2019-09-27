SARASOTA — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old from Texas who they say was carrying 10 pounds of heroin in a backpack while riding a SCAT bus.
Working on a tip, detectives learned Monday that Diego Ricardi of Brownsville, Texas, was headed south in a taxi on Interstate 75 from Tampa toward Sarasota, according to reports released Friday.
The tip said he had a large shipment of heroin.
Detectives followed the taxi to the SCAT bus station on Porter Road, not far from Sarasota County Sheriff’s headquarters on Cattleridge Road.
They watched Ricardi get out of the cab an onto a bus. They followed the bus to the SCAT station on Lemon Avenue in downtown Sarasota and watched Ricardi get off, the report shows.
When he saw deputies, Ricardi started to walk away, but the officers surrounded him, the report states. They searched Ricardi and his backpack and found four bags of heroin and $3,000.
Ricardi said he had received the heroin in Brownsville had headed to Tampa to sell it, but the deal fell through. Detectives arrested him on a charge of trafficking in heroin and booked him into the Sarasota County Jail on $250,000 bond.
