A new art and craft experience begins April 10-11 in JD Hamel Park with the premiere of the Sarasota Spring Craft Show. For your enjoyment will be a unique marketplace of original handmade arts and crafts, items that will beautify your home and workplace and provide those special gifts for family and friends. The event is hosted by the Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association with the Humane Society of Sarasota County is the event’s special guest.
The work found in this art and craft marketplace is created and produced by the artisans and crafters journeying to the event from throughout Florida and across the United States. Talk with the artisans as you explore their creations in such mediums as painting, sculpture, jewelry, glass and ceramics, photography, fiber and wearable art to mixed-media, metalwork, woodworking and more.
While at the event, please find a moment to stop by the HSSC's Big Mac mobile adoption center onsite. Meet their dedicated and compassionate staff and say “hi” to their family of friends awaiting adoption. Who knows — perhaps you will find a new life companion.
The event layout will be adjusted with additional spacing between booths. Masks will be required both for artists and attendees. Masks will be provided for those that do not have them. Artists will have hand sanitizers in their booths and hand sanitizer stations will be spaced throughout the event site.
