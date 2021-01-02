Michael Saunders, the Sarasota Historical Society’s 2019 Hero of History, has stepped forward this holiday season with a challenge to the community to help the Society raise the final $50,000 of the total $100,000 needed to preserve and protect the Crocker Memorial Church. She has offered $25,000 to match donations one-for-one, allowing the society to begin the lengthy and painstaking job of getting the historic building repaired and restored.
Saunders has made it her life’s work to connect new people coming to our region with homes, neighborhoods and the wider community while also connecting them with the area’s rich history. She has brought countless people to her hometown ready to secure their own future in paradise.
The historical society was proud to have March 20, 2019 proclaimed as Michael Saunders Hero of History Day. With her support of this historic building, she continues her family’s century-long legacy, contributing to the development of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Saunder’s love of SW Florida shines on.
Saunders has served on community boards including The Argus Foundation, The Gulf Coast Community Foundation, The Bradenton Area EDC, the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, The Education Foundation of Sarasota County, SCOPE, Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Tampa Bay Partnership, and The John & Mable Ringling Museum. She chaired the Capital Campaign to restore Ca’ d’Zan.
In addition, she has developed corporate philanthropy through the establishment of the MSC Foundation, giving the company’s associates, staff and leadership an opportunity to join together and support local charitable organizations through the company’s regional network of 24 full-service real estate offices and a team of more than 900 professionals.
As the historical society resident, Marsha Fottler, wrote on the occasion: Michael Saunders has made it her life’s work to connect new people coming to our region with homes and neighborhoods while also connecting them with the area’s rich history. This Hero of History has spent her life in Southwest Florida and she has provided exemplary stewardship of history and demonstrates giving back to the community.
Donations will help to keep the Crocker Memorial Church an ongoing community gathering place that our children and our children’s children will honor as a tangible link to the pioneer spirit that has built Sarasota County.
Saunders has put the final support beam in place to finish fundraising to Save The Crocker Church, with help of the community to reach our final $100,000 goal.
Please donate today. Your contribution will go twice as far with Michael Saunders’ challenge. Donate securely online or, mail a check to the Historical Society of Sarasota County, 1260 12th Street, Sarasota, 34236.
For more information, email Linda Garcia at hsosc1@gmail.com or call her during their curtailed pandemic hours, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 941-364-9076.
