Sun Events has the awesome opportunity to work with independent artists and venues, performing arts centers, and theaters across the country. We have seen firsthand how COVID-19 has impacted the live music industry and want to help our good friends in the business. Our towns and communities are better with music and entertainment, and when we emerge from this crisis, we want our good friends to be there with us.
Join us in signing the “Save Our Stages Act” that would provide six months of financial support to help keep independent music and entertainment venues economically viable and staff employed. These are independent venues and organizations unaffiliated with a larger corporate parent.
What can you do?
One, go to saveourstages.com and there is a super easy form to complete in less than a minute. Once you plug in your address, it will automatically send a letter of support to your U.S. Senators and your U.S. Representative.
Two, use #SAVEOURSTAGES on your social media to raise awareness.
