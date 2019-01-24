Provided by GoRVing.com
When it comes to miles per gallon, size isn’t all that matters. Compact, aerodynamic and lighter-weight motorized models are more fuel-efficient than ever. Towable RVs account for more than two-thirds of RV sales, and innovative designs coupled with lightweight, durable building materials mean there are many that can be towed by family minivans and small to mid-sized SUVs.
Check out how savvy RVers save on fuel:
Camp closer to home. With more than 16,000 campgrounds nationwide, RVers can enjoy the outdoor experience whether they travel five miles or 500 miles.
Stay longer in one place. Many RV parks are vacation destinations in their own right, offering pools, playgrounds, hiking trails, entertainment centers, organized activities, convenience stores and so much more.
Pack lighter by not topping off fresh water tanks until at the campground and by purchasing firewood and other camping materials on-site to keep the RV lightweight while traveling. Be sure holding tanks are dumped before heading out to further lighten the load.
Tune up the engine of your motorhome or tow vehicle, inflate tires properly and conduct regular maintenance to maximize fuel efficiency.
Some other facts to keep in mind: Fuel is typically only the fourth largest expense on a road trip, behind lodging, food, vehicle payment and maintenance.
Airfares and hotel rates also rise when fuel costs increase and fuel surcharges are added. You can avoid those costs in an RV.
Fuel prices would need to more than quadruple from their current level to make RVing more expensive for a family of four than other forms of travel.
