More than 500 people attended the Mass of Christian Burial for the Rev. Pat Organ on Tuesday at his church, San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port. The Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Diocese of Venice, left, officiated.
NORTH PORT — The Parish of San Pedro Catholic Church said farewell to its spiritual leader Tuesday morning, as Father Pat Organ was celebrated during a special mass.
Hundreds of parishioners, dozens of fellow priests and members of Organ’s family from Ireland attended the Mass of Christian Burial held Tuesday at the church in North Port. The Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Diocese of Venice, officiated.
“This is what we shall remember: Father’s big heart, and his profound commitment to serving others as a priest. We will also always remember his fine sense of humor and his pride in his Irish heritage! May he rest in peace!”
Born in Ennistymon, County Clare, Ireland in 1944, Father Patrick C. Organ was the eldest of five children. He attended Ennistymon Christian Brothers Seminary and St. Kieran’s Seminary in Kilkenny, Ireland. He was ordained in 1971 for the Archdiocese of Miami.
Father Organ announced his retirement, planned to begin in August. He wanted to stay involved with San Pedro Parish, which he called his “home and family” for 31 years.
