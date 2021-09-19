It was early – much earlier than I like to wake up. The alarm was scheduled to go off in 7 minutes, but I was ready to greet the day. I had been counting down for two weeks and I was ready to go on my first scalloping adventure!
At one time, the West Central coast of Florida supported a robust commercial scallop industry, with 400,000 lbs. of bay scallops being harvested in Florida in 1957. By 1992, the commercial harvest was near zero. Fishery groups banded together and worked to restore the scallop populations to healthy levels and by 2005, most years showed a healthy level.
Jade Palmer was the brave soul who jumped in my car at 6 a.m. and we traveled to meet our captain at 7 a.m. sharp!
SCALLOP GROUNDS
As part of our charter, everything we needed to hunt for our shellfish was included: snorkel, mask, fins, a bag to put our bounty in and instruction in the technique that was most likely to yield the most scallops.
After we settled into the open boat, we ventured into the Homosassa River. The water’s surface was smooth as glass and we glided away from civilization. The captain opened the engine up; the air was fresh, the water still, and the sunrise was breathtaking to behold. We drove past several inlets, channels, and tiny mangrove islands that broke the surface irregularly. At one point a mullet fish flew alongside the boat!
Our charter was navigating the Salt River out toward the Gulf of Mexico. We traveled for half an hour with the world to ourselves. As the engine hummed, Jade and I enjoyed the beauty of the sun rising over Florida’s Nature Coast.
The boat slowed to a stop amidst lush sea grass beds. With the Crystal River Power Station in the distance, all around us was peaceful and serene. This is the environment that scallops thrive in and Florida’s Nature Coast has it in abundance. Our Captain put up the dive flag, as required by Florida law, to warn other boaters that we were swimming about.
We donned our snorkel, masks and fins, lifted our legs over the side of the boat and dropped into the clear salt water, enveloped in balmy wetness.
Looking down, there was a scallop sitting upright in the grass below. With a deep breath, I bent at the waist and dove with my arm extended to pluck the grey-green shell from its nest below. I joyfully placed it into my net bag and looked around for Jade. She was floating peacefully turning her head back and forth to find her prize.
Suddenly Jade submerged, then quickly came back to the surface, showing her catch.
USING THE CURRENT
We swam into the current so that when we got tired, it was an easy float back. The current was tricky to see from above the water, but below the surface, the sea grass flows back and forth with the current and the sparkle of sunlight breaks through the water, creating a whimsical pattern.
Fish were swimming with me, under me, by me. Soft corals and sea anemones were embedded in the grass. The life was stunning. It was such a magical experience to be in that giant “aquarium” that I forgot the purpose of my snorkeling several times and just relaxed in the sea.
Suddenly another scallop would appear below bringing me back to focus. Our captain had explained earlier that if you find one scallop, there are often more in the vicinity. He claimed to have brought up at least ten in a single breath.
On multiple occasions, I attempted to gather multiple scallops in a single breath, but inevitably ended up breathing in sea water and dropping the other mollusk or kicking up the sand which reduces visibility and thusly, how many scallops I could find, so I resigned myself to being a single scalloper for my adventure.
BACK TO SHORE
In the twinkling of an eye, we were called back to the boat. It was time to return. With our captain’s help we had amassed 5 gallons of raw scallops and would now head back to the dock for cleaning and cooking.
Many boats dotted the vista now, each with a dive flag and snorkelers searching for the prized Gulf bay scallop. It was about 10:30 a.m. “That’s why we leave at 7 a.m. promptly,” Captain Red said, “It gets crowded out here, especially on weekends.”
Jade and I looked down at the scallops and watched them jostling and spitting in the five-gallon bucket. It was entertaining. We gave each other a high five and sat down while the Captain took up the boats anchors. The waters had stayed serenely still.
“The quiet water helps with visibility,” Captain Red said, “It’s a lot easier to see the scallops when the water is clear.” We agreed and were very happy with our adventure’s harvest.
SCALLOPING CLEANING
As we pulled up to the dock at MacRae’s, Local Boys Scallop Cleaning was there to clean our catch. The $5 per gallon to clean them was more than worth it to me. This seasonal enterprise, owned by Cletis Huggins, and operated by the Huggins family is available throughout the entire scallop season. When asked what they do with the shells, Cletis replied, “We save them up all day and then boat them over and put them back in the river.” All part of the natural cycle.
ENJOYING THE FEAST
After tipping our captain, we picked up our cleaned scallops and headed up to Oysters in Crystal River to have our fresh catch cooked. I called William Bunch, Oysters owner and Chef, to alert him that we were coming. He welcomed us and took our freshly caught and shucked scallops to the kitchen for processing.
After agreeing on having some scallops blackened and some fried, Jade ordered clam chowder and I ordered gumbo. We enjoyed the soups and relished in our adventure as we waited for the main course.
Giddy from our adventure, we reminisced about the water’s beauty, the adventure of the hunt, and the wonderful feeling of communing with the sea life in the Gulf.
We had seen dolphin, osprey, mullet and who knows how many fishes swimming around us. Jade commented, “The water, the sea life, and waving sea grass made this experience more than I could have imagined. The scallops are a bonus — and I can’t wait to eat them!”
William came back with two large bowls of our catch, one blackened and one fried, along with plates with heaping sides of macaroni and cheese and his delicious hush puppies.
The scallops were so tender, succulent, flavorful… and satisfying. Wow! We ate them all.
SCALLOPS ON THE HALF SHELL
Now it was time for a nap, so I dropped Jade off and that night I went back to my kitchen.
We still had a lot of scallops left, including about 4 dozen we had the Huggins’ clean “on the half shell.” I placed all my scallop shells on cookie sheets and preheated my oven to 450 degrees. After melting ¼ cup of butter, I gently brushed some on each scallop in its shell. Then I sprinkled blackening seasoning on and placed them in the preheated oven for 3 minutes.
Delicious, nutritious and fun. I ate every one of them while they were hot. The fork was leaving too much scallop on the shell, so I switched to a spoon and enjoyed every morsel.
Hopefully this article has helped to whet your appetite for a scalloping adventure. It is so fun and easy!
Diane Bedard is a member of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association.
