Let's start out with some reassurance: Despite what you may have read on the internet, the animals in Florida are not out to get you.
Yes, there are some critters here that are potentially dangerous. But the chances of you getting hurt, let alone killed, are really small — unless, of course, you do something monumentally stupid. They key is to know what to watch for and how to react.
SPIDERS
Florida is home to hundreds of spider species, and some are huge. We're talking 4 or 5 inches of legspan, in webs that can be 15 feet wide. They're harmless. As a kid, I used to play with them, letting them crawl across my hands. Great fun. Freaks all the aunts out.
The ones you need to watch out for are widow spiders, which come in three types: Black, brown and red. You'll never see a red widow; they're rare and hide deep in palmetto stands. But black and brown widows probably live on or near your property, usually in areas where they are sheltered from rain.
Brown widows are the most abundant. If you see a web under your eaves with one or more spiky 3/8-inch balls, those are brown widow egg sacs. Their bite is potentially dangerous, but they very rarely bite except in defense of that egg sac.
You may hear about brown recluse bites in Florida. These are extraordinarily rare, because recluse spiders aren't native here. When there is a recluse bite, it can almost always be traced to household goods brought in from northern states. So if one does get you, blame the state you moved here from.
SCORPIONS
While usually associated with deserts, scorpions do live here. We have two species, and (as is almost always true of scorpions) the smaller one is more venomous. Will it kill you? Almost certainly not. Will it burn like fire until the stung body part goes numb? Yes, it will. Look for them in dry spots where they can wedge their flat bodies in tight. An ultraviolet flashlight is a useful tool for spotting them, as it will make them glow bright aqua.
WASPS AND BEES
Lots of these here, but there's really good news: If you don't flip out and start swatting at them like a deranged watusi dancer, you'll be fine. They really don't want to bother you. The only chance you have at an unprovoked sting is if you get too close to a nest. For nests in your garage or around your porch light, long-distance wasp spray is an amazing product. For random bees buzzing around your landscaping, just ignore them and they'll return the favor.
FIRE ANTS
This is the one creature on this list that I would wipe out if I could. Fire ants were brought here from South America, and they're terrible. They bite and sting at the same time, leaving nasty pus-filled welts behind, and they usually attack in mobs. There are a thousand different products on the market to control these, some of which actually work. But watch out when you leave your yard. Roadside ants are still a problem.
ALLIGATORS
These ancient reptiles may be the scariest thing in Florida to most newbies. And gators that have been acclimated to humans are very dangerous, because they see people as a source of food. They don't care if it's marshmallows or your arm — they're just hungry.
The rules to stay safe from gator attacks are simple: First, never feed an alligator. Second, don't get in the water where gators might be. In Florida, all fresh water is gator habitat. Florida natives don't swim in lakes or ponds, and we wade only in small creeks or clear rivers. Third, never take potential gator food to the water's edge. That means dogs and toddlers. Fourth, if a gator approaches you or acts aggressive, assume it's been habituated and leave.
Now, I have a myth to bust: You've probably heard that an alligator can run as fast as a horse over short distances. That's not true. What is true is that an alligator can lunge out of the water as fast as a horse can run. The distance it lunges is about its own body length. Going along with this myth is the one about running a zigzag. Don't. All that will do is make you more likely to slip and fall, making it easier for a gator to catch you if it wants to.
SNAKES
You're going to have snakes in your neighborhood, and that's OK. Most of them will be black racers. These lizard hunters will sometimes raise their heads up and look around. It's called periscoping, and they're looking for lizards. If you startle a racer, it may panic. A panicked racer will usually aim for the nearest shelter, which might be your vehicle or even your person. They cannot hurt you, but you can see why it's wise not to startle them if you can help it.
There are other snakes here, a few of which are venomous. Venomous snakes are rare, though. The easiest way to avoid getting bit is to leave snakes alone. Most snakebites happen when people approach a snake to kill it. They will defend themselves. To learn more about Florida's snakes, check out this Facebook group: https://bit.ly/35Tp7xU.
TOADS AND FROGS
They might end up in your toilet, coming in through the vent and not the sewer, but that's very rare. However, you will have Cuban tree frogs around your windows and any outdoor lights. They are harmless if left alone but do produce skin secretions that are irritating to mucous membranes, so don't play with frogs and rub your eyes.
A bigger concern is the cane toad, commonly called bufo toads in TV news reports produced by people who know nothing about toads. This exotic species produces copious amounts of white poisonous fluid when attacked, a defense which has been known to kill dogs that treat them like chew toys.
The good news is that cane toads are almost unknown in the West Villages area, with only one reliable report in North Port. However, it's still best to prevent your dogs from interacting with toads.
BEARS AND PANTHERS
Not a problem, so stop worrying. You'll be very lucky to ever see one of these animals, and if you do, it will probably run away very soon afterward. At some point, someone will try to convince you that a picture of a bobcat is a panther. Look at the tail. If the tail is as long as the cat, it might be a panther. If it's only half as long as the cat, it's a bobcat.
SHARKS
Florida is the shark-bite capital of the world. According to the Florida Museum's International Shark File, which keeps records of such things, there were 64 unprovoked shark attacks worldwide in 2019. Of those, 21 were in Florida.
But now some perspective: Most of those “attacks” were just nibbles by juvenile sharks. I'm not saying it would be fun to be nibbled, but if you're picturing Capt. Quint going down a great white's gullet, you've got the wrong image.
Like gators, there are definite rules to avoid being shark-bit: Don't go in the water near or after sunset. Don't go in the water when there are a bunch of fish (shark food) around. Don't go in murky water, where sharks often determine if something is edible by biting. And don't wade fish with a stringer tied to your waist.
STINGRAYS
These shark relatives actually send far more people to the ER. They lie buried under sand or mud on the seafloor, and stepping on one will cause it to lash out with a venomous barb. (The best first aid is to soak the sting in hot, not scalding, water.) Floridians long ago figured out how to avoid the sting: Do the stingray shuffle. When you're wading at the beach or in the bay, slide your feet along the bottom instead of lifting them up and putting them down. If you bump a ray, it just skitters off. Disconcerting, yes — but no sting.
SALTWATER CATFISH
Speaking of stings, our saltwater catfish also have venomous spines. Handle them with extreme care. Better yet, don't handle them at all. If you catch one (and if you fish, you will — they're super plentiful), just cut the line right above the hook without touching the fish. If you ignore this advice and get stung, try not to flinch. That can break the spine off in the wound, and then you either go to the ER or risk a very nasty infection.
JELLYFISH
While Gulf waters don't have many truly dangerous jellyfish, there are many that can sting. Mere contact with the tentacles is all it takes. Jellyfish are simple animals and have no control over their sting. If you get stung, scrape off the tentacles with a credit card as soon as you can, then remove any leftover bits with tweezers when possible. Apply a hot compress to ease the sting. Do not apply urine. It doesn't help, and neither does vinegar, meat tenderizer or alcohol.
- Josh Olive is a charter boat captain and publisher of WaterLine.
