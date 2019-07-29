By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — As the start of the school year nears, State College of Florida is preparing to open its newest Collegiate School location.
Like the new students, Head of School Danielle Lutz is preparing to embark on the journey with the new students.
Lutz said she applied to one job coming to Sarasota County from Houston and it was SCF.
“I was very fortunate to see this,” Lutz said.
Lutz has spent years in public education and nonprofit work. She said the new opportunity appealed to her.
“This was a good program,” Lutz said.
She liked that she was going to part of something from the beginning. While the school is just getting started, she’s already interacting with parents, staff and students. The first class currently has 54 students enrolled.
Lutz said a few more students may be added ahead of the enrollment deadline.
Applications for the school are being accepted until Aug. 9 for those interested, according to Jamie Smith, director of communications and marketing.
The Collegiate School at SCF’s Venice campus is, technically, the first high school to open in the West Villages. The school’s charter was approved in 2018 by the the Sarasota County School Board, and is supposed to start with 100 students.
Lutz said she knows the direction they want to go in, but the school is planning to forge its own path and build its own community.
“I think we’re still small; we’re going to have that closeness,” Lutz said.
She’s looking forward to putting the support components together, and she’s already working on planning.
“I’m already working on activities, but letting (students) support,” Lutz said.
She wants to hear from the students and what they want. Lutz said she’s “learning from them.”
She is looking forward to the school year getting started and interacting with students.
Lutz has some advice for the inaugural class: “Enjoy the experience.”
She added she is having a blast and wants the students to enjoy it as well.
• • •
The school is due to be fully operational with 400 students by the 2023-24 school year, and is a replica of the Bradenton Campus model.
The school at the SCF-Venice campus will serve students in ninth-through-12th grades; the Bradenton campus includes a middle school.
This first year is supposed to have 100 juniors and the school works as a dual-enrollment model. Students will start on an accelerated program in freshman and sophomore years, before moving onto a full SCF curriculum — by the time a student graduates they’ll have a high school diploma and an associates in arts from SCF.
The program is free and open to all students pertaining they meet requirements. Students enrolling will need a 3.0 unweighted grade point average, parental approval and qualifying test scores in the post-secondary education readiness test, SAT and ACT as well.
Applications for the first class will be accepted until Aug. 9. Classes start Aug. 12 at the Venice campus.
Students at the school will have two counselors, one for their high school courses and a second counselor to respond to their needs as college students. The counselors will be for college and career readiness and help them with studying, time management, as well as thinking and analytical skills.
The curriculum at the school will be set by the teachers and the schedules at the school will not match that of a traditional high school.
The next wave of applications will be accepted in September 2020, Lutz said acceptance is on annual basis. She said the applications will be ready in the summer of 2020 and the date for the next lottery has been set.
Like most charter schools, the school selects students through a lottery.
Before the school can look ahead to the future, Smith said it needs support to build the building needed for the underclassmen.
Underclassmen have to be kept apart from college students, and would need to have their own classrooms and bus loop. The students would be allowed onto the college campus, without permission.
“We’re looking for community support,” Smith said.
The school needs about $2 million to build the new building and is looking for donations to make it happen.
Smith said the SCF Foundation would be matching all donations made to the school.
For more information on the school or how to donate, call the SCF Venice campus at 941-408-1300.
